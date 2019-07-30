Kilsyth Rangers almost through after Gartcairn victory

Kilsyth Rangers put themselves in pole position to reach the Sectional League Cup knockout stage with a 4-1 win over Gartcairn at Duncansfield on Monday.

The win leaves Kilsyth needing just a point from their final group match at home to Glasgow Perthshire tonight (Wednesday) to go through.

It did take a while though to make sure of the three points with only a couple of cracking goals in the final stages making certain of the result.

The first 45 minutes were hard fought; Gartcairn were a big, robust team anbd were not slow to use their weight and had quite a few decent attempts on goal, although the accuracy was not quite as good as the strength.

Rangers had their moments as well but again their shots did not really trouble the visiting keeper too much either and there was no scoring at the interval but that would all change after the restart.

Just five minutes in Sawyers broke through and put in a very decent effort which Stuart stopped but it spun out of his grasp and was heading for the net again. A race for the ball between the keeper and Tom Neil ended with the latter knocking it in from almost on the line.

Five minutes later Neil added another with a terrific first time shot from about 35 yards out. But Gartcairn were down but not yet out, just a couple of minutes later Tait spilled the ball and Leslie pounced to net.

They had a few more decent attempts as they tried to come back into the game but Rangers’ defence was solid.

Substitute Brennan was then barely on the park for a minute before he also scored a cracker, a very fine shot from all of 30 yards. Finally McGoldrick added a fourth goal very near the end from a well placed free-kick.