Kilsyth Rangers are beaten away from home again at Neilston

Kilsyth Rangers suffered another disappointing result away from home on Saturday when they went down 2-1 at Neilston.

Rangers have a perfect home league record but seem unable to produce the goods away from Duncansfield. It wasn’t that they played poorly, but their finishing let them down as Neilston’s more direct approach gained them the points.

Kilsyth had a great chance to open the scoring in the first few minutes and it continued that way for the first quarter of an hour or so.

The only real chance for Neilston came from a free-kick which hit the base of the post. At the other end shots were going either wide or high but the keeper was also doing his bit with a few good stops but despite the almost relentless Rangers pressure the scoresheet was still blank at half-time.

A goal did come just three minutes into the second period; but it was at the wrong end as former Rangers striker Paul Stewart popped up to knock in a long ball into the Rangers net.

It was a short lived lead though; Salim Kouider-Aissa got onto a fine forward pass and beat the keeper from very close range to level the score.

It was a much more even game now with Neilston throwing in long balls which were troubling the Rangers defence. A couple of changes were made with Sheridan and Neill being introduced and although the best football continued to come from Rangers it was not bringing results on the very heavy surface.

With about 15 minutes remaining a long free-kick in by Neilston was headed by Dylan Fletcher for proved to be the winner, despite plenty of action around the home goal in the final stages.