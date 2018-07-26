Kilsyth Rangers boss Thomson targets League Cup progress

Kilsyth Rangers start their first season under new managerial team Jim Thomson and Kevin McGoldrick on Saturday with a trip to Glasgow Perthshire.

It’s the first of quickfire three Sectional League Cup games in five days for Kilsyth who host local rivals Cumbernauld United in a Duncansfield derby on Monday and travel to Gartcairn on Wednesday.

But while some junior bosses view the competition as an extension to their pre-season as they build up to the start of the league season the following week, that’s not a view shared by Thomson.

He said: “There will be a wee bit of change in personnel but we’ll try to keep a wee bit of continuity as much as we possibly can.

“It’s very difficult with three games in five days. But we’ll be looking to progress so we’ll be taking it very seriously, as we do every game.”

Former Queen of the South stalwart Thomson, who is from Kilsyth, is also eagerly anticipating his first derby in charge of his hometown club.

He said: “It’s always good to get a derby. It gets the supporters talking and hopefully we can progress in the group stage. I’m looking forward to it.”

Rangers were beaten 2-1 by Harestanes on Saturday. A goal by Salim Kouider-Aissa cancelled out a Harestanes opener early in the second half, but the Kirkintilloch amateurs grabbed a last-minute winner.

Thomson admitted: “It was disappointing in the first half but we had to try some of the players out because we’re still in the process of trying to find what our best system is and finding out about some players who are on trial, so it was a worthwhile exercise.”