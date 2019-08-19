Kilsyth Rangers break league duck with Prentice hat-trick

Kilsyth Rangers had withstand late pressure to beat Craigmark Burntonians 3-2 at Duncansfield on Saturday and secure their first league win of the new season.

The visitors opened the scoring goal within the first couple of minutes, Dyer netting with a good shot. But Rangers came back quickly though and good work by Drew Wingate allowed Nicky Prentice to level just 10 minutes in.

The rest of the first half saw Rangers create plenty of chances but finishing was poor and it was still all square come the halftime whistle.

With wind advantage after the break Rangers stepped up the pressure and Prentice finished off a nice piece of play with a great header.

Prentice then completed his hat-trick two minutes later with another good shot.

Craigmark were down but not out though, Vernon pulled one back a little later and thereafter came back strongly determined to make a game of it.

They made a number of openings but the Rangers defence, missing Reid and Higgins held out well.

Next up for Kilsyth is a visit to Petershill on Wednesday.