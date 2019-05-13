Kilsyth Rangers do Cumbernauld favour by sinking Arthurlie hopes

Kilsyth Rangers gave rivals Cumbernauld United a boost with a win at Arthurlie which ruled the Barrhead side out of the promotion hunt, writes John Ferguson.

It was a very good win for Rangers at a venue from which they have had a very long wait for a victory.

It was also a fourth good win in a row for Rangers - too late for their own chances of going up but a very welcome end of season boost nevertheless.

There wasn’t much in it in the opening minutes, until the 10th minute when Drew Wingate put Rangers one up with a fine low shot from near the right touchline.

Arthurlie had a lot of possession as they made a big effort to try and get back level but got few shots on goal and Kilsyth keeper David Tait dealt very ably with anything that did come his way. They did get one in but it was clearly offside. Meanwhile Rangers also had a few good efforts but there was no mor goals before the whistle went to end the first half in which they were clearly the better side.

The second half opened with Arthurlie, playing their final match of the season, making a big push for an equaliser.

But Rangers who were soon back in control and doubled their advantage as Phil Dolan made a good run into the home penalty box only to be upended by the Hal Bohme.

The defender was given a second yellow card and Rangers a penalty kick which Salim Kouider-Aissa calmly struck low to the corner of the net.

From here on in, with Arthurlie down to 10, the result was not in doubt, Arthurlie, needing three goals to keep any hopes of promotion alive, knew their chance had gone.

The defeat dropped Arthurlie to fifth, just one place above Kilsyth who are guaranteed a top six finish and left to reflect on what might have been had their away form been a little better.

Kilsyth’s final game is at home to Girvan on May 25.