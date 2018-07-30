Kilsyth Rangers edged out by Perthshire in penalty shootout

Kilsyth Rangers lost out on a bonus point in the penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in their opening League Cup match at Glasgow Perthshire on Saturday.

The pitch at Keppoch Park was hard and bumpy from the prolonged dry spell and the strong wind made things difficult for both teams, although probably suiting the home side's more direct tactics.

Perthshire made the early running, but Kilsyth keeper Davidh Tait was never really tested with any decent shots.

Ten minutes in there was nearly an own goal by a Perthshire defender as he attempted a headed clearance which just scraped by his own post.

Kilsyth should have scored on 20 minutes when Salim Kouider-Aissa's shot struck a defender's arm and a penalty awarded despite there being little he could do about it.

But Salim's penalty was weakly struck and the Perthshire keeper made an easy save.

a few minutes later Jordan Pirrie did give Rangers the lead with a strike from close range.

But on the half hour the home side were awarded a penalty and former Kilsyth player David Kirkwood stepped up to level.

Rangers were playing much the better football but not really making many clear cut chances and 1-1 at half-time was a fair reflection of the first half play.

The wind had picked up very considerably by the restart, both sides were finding it hard to control the ball on the bumpy surface but it was an entertaining contest for the fans.

However, despite both sides making changes, neither could find a winner, meaning a penalty shootout to decide who would take the extra point.

Perthshire scored with four of their five, but Rangers had one saved and one struck the post.