Kilsyth Rangers face Irvine Meadow test in Scottish Junior Cup

Kilsyth Rangers fly the flag for local sides in this season’s national cup competitions on Saturday when they face Irvine Meadow at Duncansfield in the third round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Rangers are the only one of the area’s four senior or junior sides still in their respective Scottish Cups.

Cumbernauld United went out of the Junior Cup in the last round when an injury-time strike from former winners Glenafton beat them at Guy’s Meadow.

And on Saturday both Clyde and Cumbernauld Colts went out of the senior William Hill Scottish Cup, losing to Cowdenbeath and BSC Glasgow respectively (see inside for match reports).