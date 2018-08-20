Kilsyth Rangers given the blues by defeat at Benburb

Kilsyth Rangers made their first visit to New Tinto Park on Saturday - but it did not prove to be a happy one, writes John Ferguson.

They were beaten on the day by a Benburb team who took their chances, although aided by a Rangers own goal just before half-time.

With a few key defenders still absent Rangers manager Jim Thomson had to step in again but could do little to turn the game in his side’s favour. Hopefully they will be back at full strength for next week’s visit to Girvan.

Rangers started well and had several chances to open the scoring. A Scott Upton free-kick went narrowly past and Phil Dolan sent in a 25-yard shot which slipped just past the post.

But Benburb were by no means out of it and Kilsyth keeper David Tait had to make a fine save from William McLaren.

Increasingly the home side were gaining the upper hand but when their opening goal came just before half-time it was thanks to an attempted headed clearance by a

Rangers defender Ryan Conville which went entirely the wrong way and ended up in his own net.

Rangers did not really deserve to be behind but it was the old story of not taking their chances.

Benburb made a good start after the interval and went further ahead when Michael Mulcahy fired in a fine shot from the edge of the penalty box.

Rangers made a change, bringing on Franny Kelly for Corey Pearson, and made big efforts to get back into the game.

And they eventually paid off when they won a free-kick just outside the Bens penalty area. Danny Smith touched the ball to Salim Kouider-Aissa and the Rangers striker fired in a great shot to pull one back.

But Benburb responded with some fine attacking play and with less than 10 minutes remaining they put the result beyond doubt with a fine strike by McLaren who had been a constant danger throughout the game.

In the end Kilsyth had no real complaints about the final result which leaves them having won both their home games so far, but having been defeated in their two away fixtures.

And in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive league this season, points will need to be taken away from home as well as at Duncansfield.