Kilsyth Rangers held as old boy McStay denies them victory

Kilsyth Rangers had to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Larkhall Thistle at Duncansfield on Saturday.

It was probably the right result in the end as both sides, needing points to climb away from the lower end of the table, struggled to convert their chances into goals.

Rangers had David Waters back in the side after suspension and he started confidently, making good runs with the ball and putting in a few good tackles in defence.

But both sets of forwards were a bit shot shy to begin with the best efforts coming from long range; for the visitors Mark McKeever tested David Kane with a shot from around 30 yards.

Rangers had certainly a bit more of the ball in the first half but Larkhall keeper Stuart Thomson was never really tested.

After the break Rangers resumed looking a little more purposeful. New signing Jamie Watson, brought in from Arthurlie, replaced Ian Diack on the hour and made a good impression with his willingness to run and chase the ball.

But it was Scott Davidson who finally broke the deadlock when a good ball over from the left found him in space and he shot home from 15 yards.

There were a few more opportunities for Rangers in the next 15 minutes but Thomson was in good form and dealt well with all that came his way.

Larkhall were down, but not yet out, and former Rangers favourite, Gary McStay popped up to level the scores from a corner kick.

Both sides made changes, Rangers bringing on Marc Duffy and trialist Manyuradzi, in a final effort to gain all three points, but it was to no avail.