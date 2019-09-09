Kilsyth Rangers hit six against nine-man Dalry Thistle

Kilsyth Rangers returned to winning form with a comprehensive 6-1 win over Dalry Thistle at Duncansfield on Saturday.

After shipping eight goals when losing their previous two games, without scoring in reply, it was just the tonic they needed.

And in the end it was pretty easy against a side who competed well in the first half but went to pieces in the second. Two men sent off did not help their cause but really they were well beaten by then.

There was a fairly even start to the game and Rangers’ third trialist keeper in three weeks made a good start with a decent save early on.

The visitors were showing up well with some good play and had a few more good attempts and it was no great surprise when they went ahead just on the half hour mark, as a well taken free-kick into the Rangers goalmouth was headed home by Gardiner.

Their lead was short-lived though, Nicky Prentice made a good run and fired in a shot which was initially blocked but he followed up to level matters.

Then, almost on the half-time whistle, Owen McGoldrick headed in from a corner to give Rangers a narrow interval lead.

Eight minutes into the second period McKenna added a third with a clever hook shot and from then on it was to be all Rangers.

Good work by Prentice allowed Willie Sawyers to get a fourth goal and from here on in Dalry really just capitulated; Jordan Stuart was sent off after a second yellow card, then Chris Reid added a fifth goal.

Both teams made changes but Dalry were eventually reduced to nine men after another red card and finally McKenna capped a fine display with his own second goal and Rangers sixth near the end.

A welcome three points and with several players set to return Rangers hope the good form will continue with a visit from high flying Shotts coming up this Saturday.