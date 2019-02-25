Kilsyth Rangers hold leaders Benburb in eight-goal thriller

A much improved performance from Kilsyth Rangers earned them a point in an eight-goal thriller against league leaders Benburb at Duncansfield on Saturday, reports John Ferguson.

It really ought to have been more, only a very late goal robbing them of the win.

And while it may be too late now for Rangers to contemplate promotion, the 4-4 draw showed that Kilsyth can compete with the favourites to go up to the Premiership, as well as doing local rivals Cumbernauld United a favour.

Yet there was little sign of what was to come in the opening spell. Benburb pushed forward from the start and went ahead after just five minutes, Ciaran

Mulcahy scoring from close in.

Worse was to come less than ten minutes later when the visitors doubled their lead, Ronan Kearney heading in from a poorly defended corner.

However this seemed to stimulate Rangers into finally coming into the game and a great run and cross into the goalmouth by Franny Kelly allowed Salim Kouider-Aissa to reduce the deficit.

It was a far more even game now and soon it was all square when Jon Tully headed in from a well taken free-kick.

Benburb fans were shocked by the change of fortune - and even more stunned when Phil Dolan picked up a loose ball in the visitors penalty area and shot past Ryan McWilliams to give Rangers a totally unexpected, but deserved, lead going in at half-time.

Just to prove that the turnaround in fortunes had been no fluke, Rangers increased their lead after just nine minutes of the second half; a free-kick in by Kelly was pounced on by Kouider-Aissa to grab his second goal of the game.

Benburb made changes and reduced the deficit a little later when substitute Michael Mulcahy scored following another corner.

It was end to end stuff in a game which was providing great entertainment for the fans with Benburb going all out to get at least an equaliser to grab a point and maintain their promotion push.

Rangers held out until well into added time - but then another corner allowed Ciaran Mulcahy to finally grab the vital goal which gave them one point but robbed Rangers of two.