Kilsyth Rangers hold on to earn victory over Renfrew

Kilsyth Rangers enjoyed a fine 3-2 win over Renfrew in testing conditions for players and spectators alike at Duncansfield on Saturday.

A biting easterly wind with snow flurries made it difficult to control the ball but over the piece Rangers coped better, despite a few anxious moments towards the end.

Rangers had the strong breeze behind them for the first half and, after an even opening 10 minutes, went ahead with a fine free-kick strike by Thomas Denholm.

They continued to dominate and added a second just before the half-hour; a good move opened up the Renfrew defence and Alan McFadden shot home from close in.

Rangers had chances to kill the game leading up to the interval but went in with just the two goals and knowing the visitors would have the advantage of the strong wind in the second half.

Renfrew had a strong start to the second period but failed to reduce their deficit.

And just on the hour Rangers went three up. Ian Diack won the ball just inside the Renfrew half, beat one man and rounded keeper Daniel McLeay, who had come right out of his area, before netting from 25 yards.

It should have been all over but David McKenna pulled one back for Renfrew with a good header.

Rangers should have restored their three-goal advantage when Scott Davidson was fouled in the penalty box. He took the spot-kick himself but, despite sending McLeay the wrong way, his shot hit the base of the post.

David Quinn then made it 3-2 with a long ball in that Kilsyth keeper David Kane failed to deal with.

There was a very late spell of pressure from Renfrew but Rangers held firm.