Kilsyth Rangers hold out to beat Darvel with 10 men

Kilsyth Rangers were 2-1 winners over Darvel in their Championship clash at Duncansfield on Saturday, reports John Ferguson.

After a shaky start Rangers hit back and took a two goal lead although Darvel came back late on, pulling a goal back, Kilsyth held on despite the dismissal of Phil Dolan.

The predicted rain had arrived just in time for the kick-off and initially it was the visitors who seemed to cope better with the conditions.

They made several decent chances, aided in part by some shaky Rangers defending. However after the initial onslaught Rangers gradually came back into the game.

Franny Kelly and Phil Dolan making some very good runs and it was Dolan who set up the chance for Danny Smith to open the scoring, beating a defender and firing a great shot past David Markey.

Darvel hit back and Jamie Henderson had a good strike come off the Kilsyth crossbar.

But the home side doubled their advantage almost on the half-time whistle, Salim Kouider-Aissa producing another great strike to add to his prolific tally for the season.

The persistent rain had eased a little at the interval and it was Rangers who were making all the running in the early part of the second half.

They were making a few opportunities but with not too many shots troubling the Darvel keeper.

Darvel made a change, bringing on Mark Armour for Paul Cameron and with quarter of an hour remaining he got the goal which pulled them right back into the contest.

Rangers’ cause wasn’t helped by going down to 10 men, Dolan dismissed following a clash with a Darvel defender.

Although Darvel were now getting more of the game the Rangers defence were coping very well with Chris Reid and Mark Tyrell especially prominent, although it was very much a team effort which saw them hold on to the slender lead and take all three points at the final whistle.

Kilsyth’s win leaves them seventh in the table, well clear of any relegation threat but unlikely to make it into the hunt for promotion to the Premiership.

This Saturday Kilsyth travel to Barrhead to face third-place Arthurlie, whom they beat 3-2 in a thriller at Duncansfield back in September.

Kick-off is 2pm.