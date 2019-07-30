Kilsyth Rangers kick off with derby win over Cumbernauld United

Kilsyth Rangers took the early season derby bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Cumbernauld United in Friday’s Sectional League Cup opener at Guy’s Meadow.

A goal very early in each half sealed the victory for them while United, although putting in a lot of effort, lacked a cutting edge up front which might have brought them something from the game.

The game had barely begun before Rangers were ahead; a Sawyers effort was knocked out by Hill but Tom Neil followed up to net.

It was end to end stuff with United looking for a quick reply but Tait was well up to dealing with any shots that came his way.

At the other McGoldrick had a chance with a free-kick just outside the box but sent it just over the bar.

It remained 1-0 at the break, but the second half was only five minutes old when a United defensive lapse let Sawyers run through, round the keeper, and shoot home to double the Kilsyth lead.

Again Cumbernauld made great efforts to come back into the game but the Kilsyth defence was holding firm with some outstanding work by Johnny Higgins.

Rangers were comfortable in their lead, although Thomson pulled one back almost on the final whistle, but it was too little, too late, for United to salvage a point. Higgins was undoubtedly man of the match for his incisive tackling and terrific workrate, while for United, ex-Ranger Jack Harrison was probably their best man on a night which saw a good attendance.