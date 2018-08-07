Kilsyth Rangers make their mark with opening day romp

Kilsyth Rangers made a good start to their league campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Craigfmark Burntonians at Duncansfield on Saturday.

Not too much ought to be read into the result as Craigmark were rather weak opposition, although they never gave up trying.

Rangers sit level top with Arthurlie after one game but there is a very long way to go and no doubt stiffer tests will await them,

Rangers started the game with a rejigged defence with manager Jim Thomson taking on the central defender role.

They were soon on the attack and it was not long before they went ahead, Steven Degnan, running in, was obstructed in the box and a penalty was given which Salim Kouider-Aissa converted easily.

It was only another five minutes before they went further ahead; Danny Smith made a good run and put over a fine cross for Degnan to strike home from 10 yards.

Rangers continued to dominate and could very easily have scored another couple at least but it was still just two come the half-time whistle. Craigmark had never really troubled the home goal.

The visitors did make a much better start to the second half; they had quite a lot of possession but few real chances were created and after the first 10 minutes or so the game reverted to Rangers being the more likely to add to their score.

So it proved with Danny Smith knocking the ball home from very close in after Robbie Wilson had made a couple of good saves.

Reid came on for Smith and after quite a few more chances had been made and missed before Dan Orsi eventually got a fourth goal, finishing good work by Kouider-Aissa.

The fifth and final goal came when Kouder-Aissa took a couple of touches and shot in.

Kilsyth are away to Rossvale tonight (Wednesday) and host St Roch’s on Saturday.