Kilsyth Rangers off to winning start under Gary Kelly with Scottish Cup victory

Kilsyth Rangers are through to the third round of the Macron Scottish Junior Cup after a 2-0 win at Craigmark Burntonians.

In their first game under new manager Gary Kelly dominated from the first whistle to the last.

Several chances went begging in the first half, as a combination of poor finishing and good goalkeeping kept the sides level at the break.

But within four minutes of the restart Kilsyth were in front as Tom Neil picked the ball up in the middle of the park, drove forward and fired a low shot from the edge of the box which nestled in the bottom corner of the net.

It continued to be one-way traffic with Willie Sawyers, Nicky Prentice and Scott Upton all having chances. Sawyers had a great opportunity from the penalty spot after Kirkwood handled, but the striker put his effort past the post.

However Sawyers did add a second in the last minute, tapping in from close range after good work from Daniel McKenna.

Rangers will return to Ayrshire in the next round after Monday’s draw handed them an away match at Premiership side Troon.

Next up for Kilsyth this Saturday is a Championship match at Blantyre Vics, a match switched to the KG Stadium from Duncansfield because of roadworks in Kilsyth.