Kilsyth Rangers prepare for life without Salim Kouider-Aissa

Kilsyth Rangers began their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-0 over Sauchie Juniors in their opening pre-season friendly on Saturday.

A trialist got the winner for Kilsyth who have a busy programme arranged as they build up to the competitive opener against local rivals Cumbernauld United in the Sectional League Cup on July 27.

Kevin McGoldrick’s side take on Lowland League outfit Edusport Academy away from home tomorrow (Thursday) and travel to Ayrshire to face Premiership side Irvine Meadow on Saturday.

Two more trips to play top Ayrshire side follow with Kilsyth facing Hurlford United on Saturday, July 20, and Beith in the final warm-up game on Wednesday, July 24.

However one player who won’t be part of Rangers’ squad this season is free-scoring striker Salim Kouider-Aissa.

The 23-year-old hammered in 41 goals in just 38 games, earning him the Golden Boot award for the top scorer from both East and West Region.

However his exploits also attracted the attentions of other clubs and he has now signed for League Two side Queen’s Park.

Rangers have brought in a number of new signings, including former Clyde striker Willie Sawyers who has moved to Duncansfield after a five-year stint at Rob Roy.

Former Kilsyth midfielder Nicky Prentice makes a return to the club after spells with Pollok and Bo’ness United. Another former Pollok man, midfielder Ross Brash, also comes in, as do forward Paul Brennan from berllshill Athletic and defender David Donnelly from Forth Wanderers.