Kilsyth Rangers put NINE goals past Larkhall Thistle

Kilsyth Rangers began 2019 in spectacular style with a 9-1 hammering of Larkhall Thistle at Duncansfield Park on Saturday.

This was Rangers biggest score in very many years and while they were probably expecting a win against a Larkhall who have yet to gain even one point in the league this season, the margin of victory was totally unexpected.

The scoreline does not really reflect how the game was played out though; Larkhall scored first and held on until half-time at one apiece.

But they collapsed after the interval when Rangers were scoring almost at will.

The highlight of the match was the five goals scored by Salim Kouider-Aissa who has now raised his total for the season so far to a highly impressive 28.

It was a decent start by the visitors with a very good run in by Michael Brunton who beat several defenders and had a good shot go just wide.

Rangers made quite a few attacking moves also and only poor finishing prevented them scoring early.

But there was a shock though in just 11 minutes. Again it was a very good run in and cross by Brunton which allowed Dick to put Larkhall into a rather unexpected lead.

It was shortlived though; two minutes later Kouider-Aissa got onto a long forward pass and shot past Melvin to level the score.

The remainder of the first half was mainly Rangers pressure and with better finishing they could have gone in at least four up.

The second half was only a couple of miutes old when Rangers were awarded a penalty for a foul which was right on the edge of the area, Kouider-Aissa convertingr his second goal of the day.

It was one way traffic thereafter. Danny Smith added a third soon after and then there was a bit of a lull until midway through the half when Kouider-Aissa added another two within 10 minutes to make it four for himself and five for Rangers.

Phil Dolan came on for Michael McKay and scored the sixth within a couple of minutes.

Reece Glackin got a seventh and Kouider-Aissa yet another to make it eight, all within another few minutes.

Finally near the end another sub, Owen McGoldrick, scored with a well taken free-kick to complete the scoring.

