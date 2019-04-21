Kilsyth Rangers stun Championship title chasers Rutherglen Glencairn

Kilsyth Rangers produced probably their best performance of the season to beat Rutherglen Glencairn 4-2 at Duncansfield Park on Saturday.

It was a thoroughly deserved result, although it will make little difference to the promotion hunt except possibly ruining the visitors' title hopes.

However it was still a very good win for Rangers after some recent rather indifferent displays and provided some revenge for the 8-1 thrashing administered by Glencairn earlier in the season.

There wasn't much in it in the opening spell, but after just 11 minutes Liam Gormley received a good pass in the box and finished well with a low shot to put Glencairn ahead.

Rangers responded well with some good attacking play of their own but it took until just past the half hour mark, when Salim Kouider-Aissa headed home a very fine cross ball, to draw Rangers level.

Six minutes later and they were in the lead when Tom Neil shot home from the edge of the penalty area - and just a few minutes later he made it a double shooting in from a good cross by Kouider-Aissa.

It was exciting stuff that had the fans rejoicing, but that was slightly tempered just a minute before the interval when Jordan Leyden struck home a free-kick to reduce the deficit for Glencairn.

There was a blow for Rangers after the interval as Neil was helped off before play had even resumed with a leg injury, his place being taken by Danny Smith.

Glencairn had also made a change, of goalkeeper with Garry Whyte giving way to Scott McLellan.

It was a spirited restart by Rangers though; they were pushing up and within ten minutes they had the opportunity to go further ahead when Kouider-Aissa was fouled by Stevie Kerr as he ran into the penalty box.

After some hesitation by the referee he eventually gave the spot kick which Salim duly put past the substitute goalkeeper.

This seemed to knock a lot of the desire out of the visitors and although they kept trying to get back into the match maintained the upper hand and dealt with everything that came their way.

Heroes of the day were John Higgins and Chris Reid in defence and Neil up front, although everyone played their part.

