Kilsyth Rangers through to Sectional League Cup knockout stage

Kilsyth Rangers are through to the last 16 of the Sectional League Cup after winning all three of their group games.

A 3-0 win over Glasgow Perthshire at Duncansfield on Wednesday night ensured their progress to a derby clash with Kirkintilloch Rob Roy after previous victories over local rivals Cumbernauld United and Gartcairn.

However they had to wait until the second half to show their superiority.

There were few chances in the first period and when Kilsyth were then awarded a penalty early in the second period Neil's effort was saved.

But the breakthough finally came on the hour mark when Cairns put them ahead with a shot from inside the box.

Five minutes later Wingate gave Kelly the chance to put Rangers two up as Perthshire fell out of the game.

Kelly then got second and Kilsyth's third from the penalty spot to round off a confident display, but stiffer tests will assuredly come along.

Kilsyth kick off their Championship campaign on Saturday with a trip to Arthurlie.