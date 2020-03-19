Kilsyth Rangers treating shutdown as extended close season

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7siyzk

The Duncansfield club, like everyone else, is in limbo after the indefinite suspension of football, and just about all sporting activity, throughout the country.

However while senior clubs struggle with the ramifications of how to pay contracted players with no income coming in, that financial situation isn’t as threatening for Kilsyth.

Secretary William Dunbar explained: “We don’t have any players on contracts where they need to get paid, so if we cancel training and there are no games we’re not due any wages for players, whereas some teams have contracted players.

“So from that point of view we’re covered as the players basically get expenses for training and match days. We’re really going into the shutdown as if it was the close season.

“Obviously it’s not ideal because if we do restart we’ll not have been training, so we’ll just need to keep a close eye on it and hopefully we’ll get an indication if it will start this season. But I very much doubt it.

“It’s easy to be flippant about these things but when you see how things are going off the scale in Italy you just need to listen to the advice.”

The picture for junior clubs is further complicated by the prospect of moving across to the pyramid system,

But William said: “The way they’re talking where teams finish with regards to relegation and promotion this year doesn’t really matter, other than teams will miss out on being potential champions.

“But that wouldn’t affect us.”