Kilsyth Rangers warm up for derby with win at St Roch’s

Kilsyth Rangers moved up to fourth place in the West Region Championship table with a fine 2-1 win away to a determined St Roch’s side at Provanmill on Saturday.

The victory allowed Rangers to leapfrog local rivals Cumbernauld United - whose game at Neilston was called off - ahead of Saturday’s derby clash between the two at Guy’s Meadow.

Kilsyth made an excellent start and were a goal up after just 11 minutes, Phil Dolan heading in from a corner kick.

There were a few more chances for the visitors to add to their lead in the following 15 minutes or so with a good shot blocked and the St Roch’s keeper making some decent saves.

There were also a few bookings along the way as things became a bit heated at times.

Kilsyth should have been comfortably ahead, but as half-time neared a long free-kick in by the home side was headed in by Stephen Bryson to make it 1-1 going in at the interval.

It was a slightly different story in the opening stages of the second period.

St Roch’s were much more on the attack and Kilsyth’s David Tait was much the busier goalkeeper.

There were still quite a few robust tackles flying in and eventually Dolan, who had picked up a yellow card in the first half received another and Rangers were down to 10 men.

Almost straight afterwards Drew Wingate broke away and had a great chance to put Rangers ahead, but was thwarted by St Roch’s keeper Jamie McGuire.

However Kilsyth did get themselves in front when Franny Kelly struck one home very soon afterwards and from there in it was just a case of hanging on as St Roch’s stepped up the pressure.

The last few minutes were really hectic as the home side battled to extend their seven-game unbeaten run with almost every player in the Rangers penalty area for the closing five minutes.

But somehow they held out to claim the points and a very good third away win of the season win on a heavy pitch against determined opposition.

Kilsyth; Tait, Neil, McGoldrick, Reid, Tully, Wingate, Kelly, Glachan, Kouider-Aissa, Pirie, Dolan.

Substitutes: Conville, McKay, Hamilton (unused), Pearson (unused).