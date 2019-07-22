Kouider-Aissa: Kilsyth Rangers made me fall in love with football again

Former Kilsyth Rangers striker Salim Kouider-Aissa says he’s ready to kick-start his career after falling in love with football again, writes Craig Turnbull.

After frustrating spells as a youngster at Stenhousemuir, Stirling and Queen of the South Under 20s, Kouider-Aissa dropped into amateur football with Vale of Clyde before moving to the Juniors two years ago to join Kilsyth Rangers.

Last season the 23-year-old rifled in a staggering 41 goals for Rangers to win the Juniors Golden Boot, earning a move to SPFL League Two outfit Queen’s Park this summer on the back of his stunning goal-laden campaign.

He told Cumbernauld News: “I fell out of love with the game as a youngster. Sometimes you would get a chance and play well, other times you would make a mistake and then almost be trying too hard doing things that you wouldn’t normally do to make up for it.

“The confidence took a bit of a hit, but the Kilsyth manager [Kevin McGoldrick] gave me belief and it’s good to get back and enjoy my football. I’m loving it.

“Going back into senior football now I feel better prepared now than before. It’s another stepping stone. The standard is higher, there are better players and better teams.”

Kouider-Aissa admits playing at Hampden was a big draw in the decision to move to Queen’s Park although he hasn’t been able to enjoy the experience yet.

He added: “Pink was playing a concert so we’ve not been able to play yet. Our first home league game is against Stenhousemuir so I’m looking forward to that. We want to try to get promotion and I want to score goals. We’ve got a good squad and everybody is buzzing for the season starting.”