Lang becomes Lennon’s first signing as Clyde boss

Clyde boss Danny Lennon has moved to boost his backline options with the signing of Stranraer defender Tom Lang.

The 20-year-old became Lennon’s first acquisition since taking over as Clyde boss when he agreed a deal to join the Broadwood club last week.

Lang was on the books of Birmingham City and Rangers as a youth player before joining Dumbarton at the start of 2017.

He made six appearances for the Championship side - five of them as a substitute - before moving to Stranraer during the summer.

This season Lang turned out six times for Stair Park outfit, including playing in their 3-2 IRN-BRU Cup win over the Bully Wee at Broadwood in August.

Lennon said he was delighted to have brought in Lang who officially became a Clyde player when the January transfer window.

He said: “He is only 20 and a player with great potential, which we want to help him convert into quality performances. He will provide us with more versatility in a few positions that we feel is needed.

“Tom is a very composed footballer. There are parts of his game that we feel we can help him with and we look forward to working together on that, but there are certainly areas of his game that we greatly admire.”

Clyde’s game at Edinburgh City last week was called off. They were due to host Annan yesterday (Tuesday) before travelling north to face Elgin on Saturday.