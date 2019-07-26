League 1 ‘ones to watch’ for 2019/20
With the new season just around the corner our sports team have taken a look at some of the key players for all 10 Ladbrokes League 1 clubs this season.
And here they are, 30 players to keep an eye out for over the campaign.
1. Aidrie: Dale Carrick
The striker is a former Scotland U21 international who played 45 times for Hearts after coming through the ranks at Tynecastle. He has been with the Diamonds since 2018.
2. Airdrie: Adam Eckersley
Another former Hearts man at the Penny Cars Stadium, the experienced defender made the move from Forfar Athletic this summer.
3. Aidrie: Callum Gallacher
At 24 Airdrie are the striker's seventh club in Scotland having previously been with Rangers and St Mirren. He joined The Diamonds from Dumbarton this summer.
4. Clyde: David Goodwillie
The former Balckburn Rovers, Dundee United and Aberdeen striker is the Bully Wee's main man and will be a handful for opposition defences this season.
