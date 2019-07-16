Lennon: Clyde can pile more misery on Hamilton

Danny Lennon says Clyde can rise to the challenge and inflict more misery on Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Accies in Wednesday’s Betfred Cup clash.

Brian Rice’s men head into the Group F match at Ochilview, Stenhousemuir, on the back of a shock penalty shoot-out defeat to lowly League Two outfit Queen’s Park in their Betfred Cup opener.

Lennon, whose own side enjoyed a 2-1 win over Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday in their final warm up game, is pleased with the shape of his squad, and he’s challenged them to compound the Accies’ misery.

He told the Cumbernauld News: “Queen’s Park did fantastically well against the Accies and that is something we’re looking to emulate.

“It will be a tough match and a difficult challenge, but it is one the players are more than capable of rising to. Being a part-time club, these are great competitive games for us which will help us go into the season in the best shape possible. We’re restricted to the amount of evenings a week we can train, but the Cup gives us four games in 14 nights and you want to do well in every game you play.”

The Bully Wee have brought in the likes of Annan duo Chris Johnston and Tony Wallace, whom they beat in the play-off final to secure League One football.

Craig Howie from East Kilbride has also been signed as have Falkirk goalkeeper David Mitchell and Stirling Albion’s Darren Smith.

Lennon said: “I think our work over the summer has been pleasing. The players have progressed to a higher level. We’ve got a good blend of youth and experience with six players under 23, and players like John Rankin and David Goodwillie back amongst us.

“We’ve lost Tom Lang to Dunfermline but it’s a terrific step up for Tom.

“We’ve brought in Craig Howie, who is still to be tested at this level.

“He’s fitted in really well and I see a lot of similarities between him and Tom and I think he will be able to play a higher level of competition.”

With pitch and facilities being upgraded at Broadwood, Clyde will play their home games at Accies’ ground but this match has been moved to Ochilview.

Lennon added: “I think we’ve got to play across four different venues so we’re certainly getting around. Our fans have been tremendous with the backing they have given us.

“I know it is a bit of upheaval but it is work that is getting done and we’re grateful to the council for their support.”

Clyde will be without Ally Love and John Rankin for Wednesday’s clash.