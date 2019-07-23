Lennon: Clyde need to cut out the errors

Clyde boss Danny Lennon has urged his side to cut out the “sloppy” mistakes.

The Bully Wee head into tonight’s (Wednesday) clash against Partick Thistle still looking for their first win in the competition, having lost to Hamilton Accies and Airdrie and sit bottom of Group F.

Those results in themselves are hardly surprising given the level of opposition, but Lennon was more concerned about the manner of goals they conceded in those games.

He said: “We had a couple of chances against Airdrie but we then give away a goal that we seem to be giving away in pre-season, very sloppy ones.

“There’s better quality, particularly, at the top end of each team at this level and you get punished.”

Clyde started brightly but found themselves 3-0 down after an hour in their match against Airdrieonians last Sunday, with Ally Roy striking twice – once from the penalty spot after a handball – and Adam Eckersley also on the scoresheet.

Lennon said: “I was very pleased with how we started the game and then for a long period after not so much. Goals obviously change games, we’re victims of the new ruling and you’ve got to live with that.

“What you hope for now is that it is consistent, everybody at least knows where we stand in these decisions.”

David Goodwillie came off the bench to score twice, Tony Wallace and Kieran Duffie also came on and Lennon was pleased with the impact the substitutes made in the 3-2 defeat.

He said: “We showed good desire and character not to let the heads drop and the changes turned the game on its head.

“We caused them all problems. Our passing was more precise and more direct, and we created a good number of opportunities so there was a lot of pleasing stuff.

“This cup competition is very beneficial for the smaller clubs because it lets you iron out all the wee problems that can come up and it’s a chance to gel in the new players.”