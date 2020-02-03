Lennon expects better from Clyde after Forfar defeat

Clyde manager Danny Lennon said his team let their standards slip during Saturday’s away defeat to Forfar.

The Bully Wee boss was scathing of his side’s first half display which saw them meekly go in at half time trailing to a John Kirkpatrick goal.

A much improved second half showing saw Clyde draw level through Barry Cuddihy only for Kirkpatrick to add a second just three minutes later.

Lennon says he has come to expect a better showing from his side.

“I thought we made a reasonably good start for the first 10 minutes then after that we didn’t lay a glove on them,” he said.

“It was very disappointing.

“I thought we were lacklustre, even in terms of possession. We didn’t hurt them in areas that we had spoken about or show our true strength and character.

“It couldn’t have been any worse in the first half with the exception of conceding another goal so the only way that could go for us was up.”

Lennon made a double substitution at half time, bring on Darren Smith and Chris Johnston for Gregg Wylde and Ally Love and says he was pleased with the initial impact they made.

“The substitutions we made had an impact with the fresh legs,” he said.

“They like to go and play direct and I thought the two of them did well in periods.

“Come the second half I thought we started very brightly and peppered their goal a great deal.

“But as soon as you get that bit of momentum with an equaliser, to concede in such a short space of time really deflates you once again because it then gives a very industrious Forfar side something else to hold on to.

“And, to give them credit, they did that.”

Clyde will step into the limelight next weekend when they face Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic in the Scottish Cup in a televised match at Broadwood.

Lennon said he hoped the publicity surrounding tie hadn’t had a bearing on the poor showing at Forfar, with players having one eye on next Saturday.

“You could arguably say that it could have been a factor today, but it’s a disappointing one if that is the case,” he said.

“The game next week is certainly one that we will go and enjoy, but nobody’s expecting us to do anything.

“We’ll go and compete and try and make it an occasion, but this was bigger for me today against Forfar in terms of where our ambitions lie as a football club.

“For long periods of the first half it was not acceptable.

“It’ll be interesting to see the stats to see how much distance we did cover.

“I thought overall that was a very hungry Forfar side and their movement was good.

“I think we did have the bulk of possession in the second half and took the game to them.

“We did work them hard but didn’t get that wee break in front of the goals because we certainly had the opportunities.

“But when you’re on top like that it’s important that you do the other side well, that’s something that we didn’t do, particularly for the second goal.”

He added: “So I thought we were much improved in the second half but overall way below the standard we expect at this football club.”