Losing run goes on for Kilsyth Rangers at Irvine

Kilsyth Rangers continued their poor run of results when they went down 1-0 away to Irvine Meadow on Saturday.

The Super League First Division encounter was one of just a handful of games to go ahead and although the pitch was heavy, it was the same for both sides and perfectly playable.

The game could have gone either way but Meadow got the vital counter. It lifted them clear of Rangers in the table and, with two home matches coming up next, it is vital for Kilsyth to start picking up points soon.

It was not a day for fancy football and Meadow who had the best of the early exchanges, playing a long ball.

Against a makeshift Rangers defence they made a couple of chances, although their finishing was poor.

Rangers did have a couple of breaks which could have brought something, but again finishing was the problem.

As the first half progressed Rangers’ confidence grew and they put more pressure on the home defence although it is true to say that neither goalkeeper had been severely tested when the half-time whistle blew.

It was Rangers who made the better start to the second half and Dolan created a good chance for himself but put his final shot across the face of the goal.

There was certainly more goalmouth action at both ends in this half with David Kane pulling off a couple of good saves, although the trialist keeper at the other end was slightly less troubled.

Changes were made and Andrew McGlaughlin replaced Dolan in an effort to inject a little more bite into the Rangers attack.

But when the stalemate was eventually broken, it was the home side who scored after 70 minutes when some slack defence allowed Eddie McTernan to scramble the ball in.

Another change was made with Ian Diack coming on for Scott Davidson, although he had been probably Rangers main threat up front.

But the home side had the advantage and grew in confidence, dominating the final stages. They also made a few changes, bringing on defenders to hold what they had.