Lowland League preview: Cumbernauld Colts hope to gallop into top four contention this season

Cumbernauld Colts will return to Lowland League action this Saturday

Manager James Orr, speaking after Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Port Glasgow thanks to goals by Stephen O’Neill and Ewan Macpherson (2), told the club’s Twitter account he is targeting a run at the top four this season.

He said: “Every season of course we want to do well and we want to compete.

"We’ve got a good bunch of lads. We’ve got a small squad at the moment, we want to add to it, but we want to go and do the best we can in this league.

"If we’re up in that top four competing for number three and number two and see where we are we’ll be really happy.

"Vale of Leithen are a good team. They fight hard for each other, they work hard for each other.

"Teams always find it hard there. It’s a good time to go down there. The park will be in good nick and the boys will enjoy it.

"There are no aspirations at the moment where we think if we just go down there we’ll win the game.

"We’ll not let that happen so we’ll go down there and work as hard as we can.”

Orr was asked to assess the win over Port Glasgow.

“Good,” he said. “We looked a wee bit leggy at points but I thought the guys basically worked it out themselves.

"They know how we want to play in terms of wanting to play from the back and make sure we keep the ball.

"I thought they worked at it very well and started to take it through the game.”

Colts’ preparation for the new campaign has also seen them take on SPFL opposition in Airdrie, Morton and Albion Rovers.

This week also sees the start of the new West of Scotland Football League season.

In the Premier Division, Cumbernauld United host Rossvale this Saturday, kick-off 2pm, before travelling to Clydebank next Wednesday, kick-off 7.30pm.

In Conference C, Kilsyth Rangers visit St Anthony’s this Saturday, KO 2pm, before hosting Petershill next Wednesday, KO 7.30pm.