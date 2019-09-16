Mark Lamont thinks six-goal Clyde should have scored even more

Clyde star Mark Lamont was thrilled to be part of an outstanding Clyde performance as they hit Stranraer for six.

But the attacking midfielder had one minor ‘complaint’ - he says they should have scored even more.

He said: “I thought we started brilliantly, at a high tempo. When we play at a high tempo, a lot of teams can’t live with us for our pace.

“In the second half, it’s just one of those games where you go out to enjoy the half, but you shouldn’t.

“You should keep the standards up and we should score more goals, and that’s the only thing that we’re disappointed with.

“Goody [David Goodwillie] has come away with five goals, and we haven’t been giving him a lot of service [so far this season], but I don’t think he’ll be moaning with five goals.”

Lamont has been in fine form for the Bully Wee - and says he’s delighted to be part of the expansive football that gaffer Danny Lennon has implemented at the club:

He enthused: “I love it, if I played with a team with long balls, I’d be on the bench. [Ray] Grant is probably one of the best centre midfielders that I’ve played with. Every time he looks forward, he looks to get me on the ball, I love playing with him. And I can’t do much if the ball isn’t at my feet.

“The gaffer’s done a tremendous job since he’s come in, and he’s put this great passing into the context of the team.

“The fans will have watched [Clyde] play all sorts of football over the years, we’re enjoying how we’re playing now and I hope the fans are enjoying it too.

“Every win brings confidence, when we came in at half-time, we wanted to get our goal difference higher, and 6-1 has got the confidence high going to Peterhead next week.”