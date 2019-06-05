Martin McNiff joins returning Clyde promotion heroes for next season

Defender Martin McNiff has become the latest of Clyde’s promotion winners to agree a new contract with the Broadwood club.

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a new two-year-deal - leaving just defender Tom Lang and midfielder Chris McStay from last season’s squad still to settle their futures.

McNiff, who joined Clyde in 2016, was a key figure in Danny Lennon’s squad, making a major contribution at both ends of the pitch.

In addition to his defensive work he also contributed 12 goals, the highest tally ever recorded by a Clyde defender in a single season.

Many of them were vital counters, none more so than the breakthrough opener in the play-off final second leg against Annan.

McNiff also got the promotion ball rolling with the opening goal of the camapign, in the Bully Wee’s first matchagainst Cowdenbeath and other crucial interventions included last-minute winners in successive weeks against Annan and Albion Rovers during the run-in to the end of the season.

McNiff joins Barry Cuddihy, Kieran Duffie, Declan Fitzpatrick, Ray Grant, Mark Lamont, Ally Love, Ross Lyon, John Rankin and Scott Rumsby in renewing their deals with Clyde.

David Goodwillie and Kristoffer Syvertsen were already under contract until the end of next season while Danny Lennon has also added former Falkirk keeper David Mitchell, ex-Annan midfielders Chris Johnston and Tony Wallace and former Stirling Albion forward Darren Smith to his squad for next season’s League One campaign.

McNiff’s defensive colleague Lang has been linked with several full-time clubs, including Morton and Falkirk, while McStay is currently back in Australia.

Players released from last season include Blair Currie and Kevin Nicoll, who have both signed for Stirling Albion, and Jordan Stewart, who has joined Albion Rovers.

Former Huddersfield Town duo Dylan Cogill and Jack Boyle, back-up keeper Kieran Hughes and striker Aaron Millar were the other players not offered new deals while Scott Banks has returned to Dundee United after his loan spell.

Meanwhile work got under way this week on the upgrade to the pitch being carried out at Broadwood.

The new surface is expected to be ready for the league season, but not for the Betfred Cup for which Clyde will play their two home matches at the Hope CBD Stadium, home of Hamilton Accies who, ironically, have been drawn in the Bully Wee’s group.