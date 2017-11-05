Murphy snatches last gasp draw for Cumbernauld

An equaliser from skipper Paul Murphy in the last seconds earned Cumbernauld United a deserved draw from their Super League First Division clash with Irvine Meadow at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

A point from the 2-2 draw was the least they deserved. United were more than a match for their Ayrshire opponents throughout and, had chances been taken, could have secured full points.

Meadow started strongly and had the ball in the net in the opening minutes but the referee spotted an infringement and disallowed the score.

There followed a period of Cumbernauld pressure, with Robbie Winters prominent in every move, and Irvine keeper Craig Gordon kept his side in the game with excellent saves from Michael Shiels and Davie Dickson.

Meadow replied with efforts from Ryan Carnwarth and Jared Willet as the contest swung from end to end.

In the 35th minute United man of the match Tony Stevenson sent a great through ball to Winters who sidestepped the visiting keeper only to see his goalbound shot cleared by a backtracking defender.

However United took the lead in the 40th minute when Scott Murphy let loose a 25-yard rocket to leave Gordon helpless.

United keeper Jordan Brown brought off a tremendous reflex save from James Marks before a Scott Murphy crossfield pass was intercepted and Eddie McTernan levelled the match with a magnificent strike from 25 yards.

After a quieter second half Meadow took the lead in the in the 75th minute, substitute Ben Black beating Brown with a daisy cutter into the corner.

Paddy McCabe had a chance to equalise following good work from Willie Wells but unfortunately shot over the bar.

Just as it appeared that the Ayrshire men would take the three points, United who had put in a storming finish and got their reward in the last action of the match when Paul Murphy netted from close range.