Old boy MacDonald helps Stirling end Clyde winning streak

Clyde narrowly lost out to Stirling Albion as two of the country’s form sides met at Forthbank Stadium.

Goals from Peter MacDonald and Darren Smith either side of a Kevin Nicoll strike ending the Bully Wee’s five match winning run.

The home side opened the scoring after just four minutes when former Clyde forward MacDonald played in Smith, who slotted in his 24th of the season.

Clyde’s eventual first half equaliser came in a scrappy fashion when Jack Boyle and David Goodwillie had efforts blocked, but Kevin Nicoll was given a third bite of the cherry and made no mistake.

MacDonald had a great chance to put Stirling back ahead minutes into the second half after Danny Jardine took the ball round Blair Currie and cut it back for the striker.

However he went down in the box claiming for a penalty, and was subsequently booked for simulation.

The visiting side started the second half the stronger of the two teams, but was Stirling took the lead against the run of play as the hour mark approached after Ross Kavanagh cut a low ball across goal, and Clyde’s top scorer from last season MacDonald got on the end of it to tap in.

Clyde were on the ropes and the nerves were only furthered when MacDonald’s effort was deemed to have been cleared off the line by Callum Home, despite strong protests from the Stirling players who thought it had crossed the line.

But there was no further scoring and the Bully Wee’s winning streak was over.

THE MATCH

THE MANAGER

Clyde manager Danny Lennon says decision making was the difference in Saturday’s defeat to Stirling Albion.

Clyde went into the game having won their last five matches, but were edged out by a Stirling side who themselves had won their last four.

Lennon said: “I thought at times we got into very good positions, but for one reason or another I think our final decision on the ball was more often than not a poor one.

“When the opportunities came along, Stirling took theirs and we didn’t.

“I think there were very fine margins in the game today, and take nothing away from the fine run of results that we’ve been on.”

Lennon hailed “revelationary” front man David Goodwillie, and says his side have created a reputation for themselves that they now need to live up to.

“David’s been in fantastic form and has pulled us out of many sticky situations, turning draws into victories. He’s been a revelation for us.”

Clyde had won on their previous visit to Forthbank in September, coming out on top 3-2 at a time when Albion were top of the table.

And Lennon admitted that his side were onba downer after failing to come away with another three points on Saturday.

He said: “The boys are very disappointed. Now there’s an expectation of the players in there because of what they have created over the last five games.

“They’ve created an identity of a team that is very hard to beat, and they know they need to live up to it.”