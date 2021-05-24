Only Scottish teams in new Challenge Cup format

Clyde captain David Goodwillie will be going for Challenge Cup glory next season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Next season’s competition, known as the SPFL Trust Trophy, will see Clyde and five other League 1 clubs joining 12 Premiership B teams, Scottish League 2 sides and four clubs each from the Lowland League and Highland League, with 18 of these 36 clubs progressing to round two.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “With the competition having been cancelled last season due to Covid-19, we are delighted to announce the dates and format of the SPFL Trust Trophy for season 2021/22.

“With the pandemic still impacting our everyday lives, and with the need to reduce unnecessary travel across the British Isles, the competition will be limited to Scottish teams only next season.

"I would like to thank our friends in the English National League, the League of Ireland, the Cymru Premier and the NIFL Premiership for their forbearance while we all work together to get through the pandemic.

“I would like, once again, to thank the SPFL Trust, James Anderson and the other donors who have all come together to support this unique competition for Season 2021/22.”

The schedule of next season’s tournament will see round one played on the midweek of August 10 and 11, before round two on the weekend of September 4 and 5.Round three will take place on October 9 and 10 before the quarter-finals on November 30 and December 1.

The semi-finals are on March 1 and 2, 2022, before the final on the weekend of April 2 and 3.

SPFL Trust Interim Chief Executive Warren Hawke commented: “We’re excited that the SPFL Trust Trophy is a big part of next season.

“We’re committed to making this the most community engaged competition in the tournament’s history. Community trusts and associated SPFL clubs have risen spectacularly to the challenge of supporting those in need during the pandemic with practical support that has made a different to so many.