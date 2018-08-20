Peterhad knock Clyde off top of League Two table

Saturday’s eagerly awaited enncounter between two of the promotion favourites was billed in some quaters as a battle of the strikers.

David Goodwillie v Rory McAllister. And in the end it was McAllister who grabbed the headlines with the only goal of the game to put Peterhead top of the table at Clyde’s expense.

McAllister had the first chance, but his second minute shot from the right side of the six yard box was mishit and easily gathered by Blair Currie.

Goodwillie was involved in his side’s first chance six minutes later when he was fouled 22 yards out but Jordan Stewart sent his shot wide from the resultant free- kick. Soon after Chris McStay did the same from a similar distance.

On the quarter hour Blue Toon striker Derek Lyle neatly took the ball down but his crisp shot was held as was another snap shot a couple of minutes later from fellow striker Russell McLean.

The towering McLean then nodded over from a Jamie Stevenson corner, but chances were few and far between for the rest of the half.

Peterhead started the second half the stronger and on 52 minutes a poor Willie Gibson cross fell to Scott Brown who sent a ferocious volley screaming narrowly over.

But a minute later the deadlock was broken. Lyle controlled the ball on his chest before slipping a slide rule pass forward into the path of McAllister who kept his cool and his balance to slip his shot past the advancing Currie.

The ever dangerous Goodwillie went very close on the hour, with a turn and low shot that was deflected out for a corner, while at the other end the strike force of McAllister then Lyle both had chances to extend their lead.

Clyde had a chance to level after 67 minutes, Raymond Grant forcing Greg Fleming into a save with McStay unable to divert the rebound into the net and Peterhead ran out deserved winners. Just.

Disappointed Bully Wee boss Danny Lennon said: “I thought we competed well enough but we forgot to play today at the right times.”

“We were good at winning the ball back but as soon as we did we gave it away again.