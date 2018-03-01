Peterhead 2 Clyde 1: Bully Wee beaten at Balmoor

Clyde suffered their second defeat in four days when they went down 2-1 to Peterhead on Tuesday night.

Danny Lennon's side were looking to bounce back after their five-game winning streak came to an end at Stirling Albion last Saturday.

But it was the home side who took three points to move to the top of the League 2 table, with two goals in a four-minute spell just before half-time doing the damage.

Russell McLean got the opener on 37 minutes when he netted from a Chris Johnston cross.

David Goodwillie, who scored Clyde's winner when they beat the Blue Toon at Broadwood in January, missed a great chance to level when he wasd clean through but failed to beat keeper Greg Fleming.

And the Bully Wee paid the price when Jack Leitch fired past Kyle Gourlay to double the home side's advantage.

Clyde rallied after the break and Goodwillie pulled one back on 64 minutes with a fine low strike.

But Peterhead held on to claim the victory.