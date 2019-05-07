Peterhead boss Jim McInally hopes Clyde join his side in League One

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says it would be justice if Clyde come through the play-offs to be promoted alongside his title winners.

McInally's side pipped the Bully Wee to the League 2 title, and the one automatic promotion place, last weekend.

Speaking after his side's title-clinching win over Queen's Park, McInally admitted he was pleased to have won the league by a greater margin than Clyde's controversial points deduction.

He added: ""We're delighted and what really means a lot to us is the fact that we won it by five points, otherwise we would have stuff thrown at us about Clyde's four points that they lost.

"It was really always in the back of my mind that people would say 'you didn't win it fairly'.

"But great credit to Clyde and if there's any justice in football they'll win the play-offs and come up with us.

"Last year we got 76 points and won nothing and it’s taken us to get 79 points this year, which is pretty remarkable and that’s why great credit goes to Clyde and Edinburgh.

“Edinburgh set a hell of a tempo and it’s been a tough, tough league considering what other leagues are getting won by.

"“It just shows you how well Clyde have done.”

Clyde face Edinburgh City in their play-off semi-final at Ainslie Park on Tuesday night with the return at Broadwood on Saturday.