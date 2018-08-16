Petershill 2 Cumbernauld 1: United out of League Cup

Cumbernauld United bowed out of the West Sectional League Cup with a 2-1 defeat at Petershill on Wednesday.

Despite playing in the league below their Premiership opponents, United were much the better team for the first 30 minutes.

But lapses of concentration in their own half of the field gifted the home side two goals which proved decisive in the end.

The game began quietly and it was the 10th minute before a good effort from United's David Reid went narrowly past.

Cumbernauld, playing excellent football, were well on top and it took some good defending, especially from ex- United man Ryan Haxton, to keep the visitors at bay.

Alan Benton had a great shot saved before, in the 29th minute, the home team were presented with a goal when a United pass in their own half went astray and Hill's Jamie MacLennan ran in to shoot past Cumbernauld keeper Kenny Giles.

Six minutes later, after Scott McManus hit the crossbar with the Peasy goalkeeper John Gibson beaten, United's Alan Benton scored the goal of the match.

The big full back curled a 25-yard left-foot cracker into the postage stamp corner of the net to bring the visitors level.

A few minutes later, however, another costly mistake in the United midfield was punished when MacLennan, again, was given the opportunity to run in and place the ball past Giles.

After the interval United tried hard to press for an equaliser and manager Andy Frame brought on three substitutes to try and change things.

A McManus strike and a Martin Shiels cross which almost reached Paddy McCabe gave the United support hope.

But Petershill now had the scent of victory and Steffan Graham and MacLennan had efforts at goal to keep the pressure on the Cumbernauld team as the Springburn men progressed to the quarter-finals.