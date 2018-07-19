QoS 3 Clyde 0: Dobbie treble sinks Bully Wee

A hat-trick by Stephen Dobbie condemned Clyde to defeat in their second Betfred Cup group match at Palmerston on Tuesday night.

The Bully Wee got to half-time goalless and might even have taken the lead when an Ally Love shot hit the post.

The Championship side also hit the post in the first period before hitting Clyde with a quickfire double after the restart.

Dobbie opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a header in off a post and added a second two minutes later when he got in behind the visiting defence.

The veteran hitman calmly slotted home a third to complete the scoring 12 minutes from time.

Clyde take their turn to sit out the action on Saturday; their next match is away to Stranraer next Tuesday evening.