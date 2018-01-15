Rangers are dumped by Darvel as they slide closer to drop zone

Kilsyth Rangers slipped perilously close to the relegation zone after going down a late goal against Darvel in a Super League First Division clash at Duncansfield on Saturday.

A minute’s silence was observed prior to kick off in memory of lifetime supporter David McCann who passed away recently.

Rangers were under pressure straight away with Darvel showing that their position in the top half of the league table was no fluke. They created several good openings in the first few minutes with Armour posing a real threat up front.

It was quarter of an hour before Rangers got going with a good ball giving Kelly a chance, but his shot was just over. Pearson also put in a good effort which was well saved by the Darvel keeper.

At the other end, a series of corners kept Kane busy, but rather surprisingly it was still no scoring come the half-time whistle.

Less than one minute into the second period and Rangers took a surprise lead when McLaughin had an easy tap in thanks to slack defending.

But Darvel pulled the deficit back after when half-time substitute Paterson scored after a mistake by Kane.

Worse was to come when Rangers conceded a penalty and Paterson converted to put Darvel ahead for the first time.

Rangers responded with a spell of pressure and Davidson, who had come on for Diack, equalised with a spectacular 30-yard strike.

It looked as if Rangers would take at least a share of the points until very late in the game when Armour scored to ensure the three points went back to Ayrshire.

Rangers take a break from league action this week when they face Carnoustie Panmure in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup.