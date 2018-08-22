Rankin loving life so far with hometown team Clyde

John Rankin’s experience has been an important influence in the promising start which Clyde have made to the new season.

But the veteran midfielder feared he wasn’t certain to command a place in Danny Lennon’s starting line-up when he agreed to join his hometown club during the summer.

However he has started six of the club’s seven competitive games so far, missing out only on the midweek Betfred Cup trip to Queen of the South.

The 35-year-old admitted: “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be getting a game on a Saturday this season so to wake up and have the excitement of a game to look forward to then look back on the Sunday is great.

“I am enjoying being at the club, the fire is still burning in there and long may it continue.”

The only disappointment from last Sunday’s reflections for Rankin was that he was looking back on a defeat at Peterhead.

The loss knocked the Bully Wee off their perch as League Two leaders, but if anyone has the experience to know there’s a long way to go it’s Rankin.

He said: “It was great to win both our opening games but today has shown what we can expect.

“I said at the beginning of the season that there will a lot of teams up there challenging as a few teams have similar budget but it’s a long season and plenty of games to go.

“We had a lot of the ball but never really created many clear cut chances. Credit to them as they took their chance but I don’t think we deserved to lose the game.”

Boss Danny Lennon said he felt the two sides cancelled each other out to an extent, but was disappointed at the goal Clyde conceded.

He said: “A long kick out and one touch and in between the two centre backs and [Rory] McAllister is good at doing something like that even if he has been quiet in a game.

“When you aren’t having things your own way you need to look to go back down the road at zero zero but we didn’t handle the pressure as we should today but there are 33 fixtures to go.”

Next up for Clyde on Saturday is a home match with Edinburgh City.