Ray Grant insists there will be no Clyde complacency at Bonnyrigg Rose

Clyde make their second trip of the season to Bonnyrigg Rose’s New Dundas Park on Saturday - in contrasting circumstances from their first.

That was back in the warmth of July when the Bully Wee beat the Lowland League outfit 2-1 in a pre-season friendly.

But midfielder Ray Grant knows it will be a different challenge this time round - colder, wetter and with a place in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup awaiting the winners.

He said: “After going there pre-season the conditions are going to be different this time around. It’s a place we’ve been before, we know what to expect.

“But does it prepare you any better than for a place you haven’t been before? I’m not so sure because it’s under different circumstances. We just know it’s going to be an extremely tough game in tough conditions.

“We have to find a way, in cups especially it’s all about just making sure you get the result to get you into the next round.

“We were disappointed in the cups last year but so far this year we’ve done well and there’s always that incentive that if you do win you can get a big club in the next round.”

The midfielder is well aware Rose will see an opportunity to take a cup scalp.

He said: “Even in the previous round it was the same for Stirling. I know we were in the same league last year but in the Tunnocks Cup when we played teams like Queen of the South that’s how we looked at it so that’s how Bonnyrigg will be looking at it as well.

“We know that and we have to deal with that. We won’t be going in complacent, we know how much of a tough game it’s going to be and we have to make sure we’re at our best.”