Rossvale 3 Kilsyth 2: Rangers pay price for mistakes and misses

Kilsyth Rangers suffered another disappointing evening last Wednesday as poor finishing and defensive mistakes cost them in a 3-2 defeat at Rossvale.

There was little doubt that Rangers were the better side in the first half hour; they were playing some nice passing football but unfortunately the finishing was not up to the same standard.

Shots went high, or wide, and the home keeper had little to trouble him.

Then came the killer punch. Jamie Hunter got on to a long ball, the Kilsyth defence was caught flat footed and he shot past David Tait to give Rossvale a somewhat undeserved interval lead.

Worse was to come though within one minute of the restart. Again the defence was asleep and Stephen McGladrigan put the home side two up.

Rangers did hit back though, within five minutes they were awarded a penalty when Danny Smith was fouled in the box.

Salim Kouider-Aissa had his spot-kick saved but keeper Jamie Donnelly spilled the ball and Smith pounced on it to pull one back for Rangers.

The second half was a much more even contest, but with 20 minutes remaining another penalty was awarded, this time for Rossvale, for a handball offence.

Ex-Cumbernauld United man Chris Zok scored and it seemed the game was over.

Not so. Rangers hit back and with about 10 minutes remaining Smith put over a good ball for Kouider-Aissa to head home and give them a lifeline.

The last 10 minutes were hectic and Rangers had more than one good chance of an equaliser but could not quite get over the line.