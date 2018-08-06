Rossvale game with Kilsyth Rangers is on despite traffic fears

Kilsyth Rangers have been told that their game at Rossvale tonight is going ahead, despite traffic concerns.

Rangers had asked bosses to consider calling the game off because a number of roads in the area are being closed for the European Cycling Road Race Championship.

But the club have been told there is no need to postpone the match because there is still a viable route to and from Rossvale’s ground at Huntershill in Bishopbriggs.

The cycle race is part of the multi-sport European Championship event being held in and around Glasgow.

On Saturday, Rossvale put out a message on Twitter pointing out that Springburn Road and Kirkintilloch Road would be closed, with diversions in operation, and urged anyone going to the game to allow extra time for their journey.

And on Sunday Kilsyth followed that by issuing a statement of their own, voicing concern that they might be unable to fulfil the fixture

The statement said: “The club have expressed their concerns over the ability to make Wednesday’s match at Rossvale.

“With the European road race closing off surrounding roads and with anticipated grid lock around the city, we await a response from the management committee.”

However on Monday Rangers were told the West Region Championship game would go ahead as planned, with a 7pm kick-off.

Kilsyth club secretary William Dunbar said: “We asked them to look at it and they have said there is a viable route.

“How busy it will be we’ll just have to wait and see. It’s tighht enough for players to get there and they obviously haven’t take account of the roads situation when arranging the fixture.

“But the game is going ahead.”