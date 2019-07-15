Rumsby: I had no hesitation in signing new deal at Clyde

Clyde defender Scott Rumsby admits he didn’t have to think twice about signing a new deal having had the most enjoyable season of his career to date.

The former Cowdenbeath defender was an integral part of the Bully Wee’s promotion-winning side last season playing 43 games for the club.

So when the opportunity of another two years with Danny Lennon’s men came up he didn’t hesitate in putting pen to paper.

He told the club’s official website: “I was absolutely delighted. Last summer, it was a big surprise that Clyde even approached me, so as soon as the chairman got in touch after the season ended I said yes straight away.

“Last year was probably the most enjoyable season I’ve had, so it was a no brainer for me to stay.”

The Bully Wee have lost talented defender Tom Lang to Dunfermline, while Dylan Cogil, Kevin Nicoll, Jordan Stewart, Blair Currie have also left. But, with the addition of Annan pair Chris Johnston and Tony Wallace, Falkirk goalkeeper Chris Mitchell and Craig Howie from East Kilbride, Rumsby is confident the players can cope with the step up in quality in League One.

“We’ve kept a lot of the same squad from last year. I believed last season that a lot of the boys could play at a higher level anyway and I still believe that some can make a further step up in the future. So I don’t see why we can’t push to go up again.

“The manager is a winner and I don’t think he’d accept anything less than that. All the boys want to do well, we don’t turn up not wanting to kick on again. I would just like to have a consistent season again. We lost a couple defenders, with Tom Lang and Dylan Cogill moving on, but hopefully we can be as solid as we were last year.”

The competitive action begins on Wednesday when Clyde take on Hamilton Accies in a Betfred Cup Group F match at Ochilview and Rumsby, who played in Clyde’s 2-1 friendly win over Lowland League side Bonnyrigg Rose at the weekend, can’t wait to get started.

He said: “Pre-season’s been good and everyone’s obviously been working hard. We’re all just excited to get into the real games now to see where we’re at. Pre-season is about just building it up but now we’re all looking forward to the real stuff.

“We’re looking to do well and hopefully get a cup run and maybe a big fixture. That’s always the incentive. We also want to get a good start ahead of the league campaign, with a few good performances as well.”