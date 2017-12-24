Scone 0 Kilsyth 3: Rangers make progress in Scottish Cup

Kilsyth Rangers made it safely through to the last 32 with a 3-0 win when their Scottish Junior Cup third round tie at Scone Thistle finally went ahead on Saturday at the fifth time of asking.

The conditions for the game were quite good after the long freeze but the ground itself was extremely basic.

A stiff crosswind also promised to make the game a bit of a lottery and so it proved with both teams finding it difficult to control the ball, passes going astray and such shots as were being attempted failing to find the target.

Rangers did have the better of the play early on but really did not trouble Josh Gorton in the home goal in the first 20 minutes or so.

The only attempt which came close was a 25-yard strike from Andy McLaughlin which just skimmed the crossbar on its way over.

Gradually Scone did start to come into the game and, with the wind helping them, they did have one good attempt which had David Kane at full stretch turning it round for a corner.

Rangers did force a succession of corners near the interval and following one the ball did end up in the net but was judged to be well offside,

There was an early flurry from Scone after the restart but it was soon Rangers dominating the game and the pressure eventually paid off.

A clumsy tackle on Franny Kelly resulted in a penalty award and Gary Kelly put it past Gorton to open the scoring.

Changes were made by both teams. Kilsyth’s Phil Dolan replaced Franny Kelly and Scone also made a couple of substitutions.

Late in the game Rangers came up with a second goal when, from a good cross into the box, McLaughlin shot home to ease the away fans’ worries.

Near the end Dolan put over a well directed corner kick which struck and it struck a Sean Whitworth and ended up in the net to seal the victory.

Kilsyth now face Carnoustie Panmure, surprising winners in Petershill, at Duncansfield in the next round.