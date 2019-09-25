Scott Rumsby; Clyde showed another side to their game at Peterhead

Clyde defender Scott Rumsby says Clyde showed a different side to their game in keeping Peterhead at bay with 10 men.

Boss Danny Lennon praised his side’s game management in restricting Peterhead, despite having to play a man short for more than an hour after skipper David Goodwillie was sent off.

Former Peterhead defender Rumsby agreed: “We’re used to having a lot of the ball when we play at home, so it was good to show we had another wee bit to our game.

“We just tried to make it hard for them, push them into wide areas and see if we could defend our box well and it paid off.”

This Saturday Clyde are away to Dumbarton.