Scott Rumsby in action for Clyde against Partick Thistle (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The 27-year-old defensive mainstay has put pen to paper on a new contract which keep him at Broadwood for the 2021-22 campaign.

Rumsby joined Clyde in 2018 – playing a key role in the Bully Wee’s promotion in his first season – and has now racked up over 100 appearances in Clyde colours, reaching the century milestone towards the end of last season.

Clyde boss Danny Lennon said: "We gave Scott some extra time to confirm his decision due to career opportunities in his day job, which he had to consider seriously.

“It shows a lot about his commitment to this wonderful club in that he has put that to the side to make himself available to play next season.

"With over 100 appearances for Clyde, Scott has contributed a great deal to our success over the past three seasons. For example, last season he was at the heart of the defence helping us to achieve clean sheets against the likes of Ayr United, Peterhead, Dumbarton and Forfar.

"We are looking to build on those successes in the season ahead and I know that Scott will make a strong contribution to the cause."

However while Rumsby is staying three other players – back-up keeper David Wilson, defender Marky Munro and forward Kristoffer Syvertsen are leaving the club.