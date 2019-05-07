Sons of Celtic legends Paul McStay and Peter Grant go for glory with Clyde

Back in the 80s and 90s Paul McStay and Peter Grant were an integral part of a Celtic team battling for honours.

Now the two Parkhead legends have another common cause to unite behind as their sons chase promotion with Clyde.

Paul McStay (back left) and Peter Grant (middle, second right) were part of the Celtic squad in the 1980s and 1990s

Since joining the Bully Wee last year Chris McStay and Raymond Grant both have become key players for Danny Lennon as he seeks to finally steer Clyde out of Scottish football’s bottom tier.

As well as Paul’s glittering career with Celtic and Scotland, Chris’s uncle Willie also played for Celtic.

Chris admitted: “They’ve been a huge influence, they’d be the first to give me advice on where I need to work on my game and and also what I’ve been doing well.

“There’s no better people to take advice from and I was very lucky to have a family that was involved in football and accomplished so much in football.”

Similarly Ray, who in addition to his dad’s achievements, has seen brother Peter also enjoy success, reaching - and scoring in - the 2015 Scottish Cup final with Falkirk.

But he credits his mum Lorraine with possibly having even more of an influence than his dad.

He said: “When I was growing up, because my dad was working it was my mum who was the one taking us to training and making sure we get to our games.

“I think she has probably had the biggest influence because if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have been able to get to training.

“In terms of advice my brother and my dad have been great but my mum’s been different class, for someone who doesn’t like football!”

Despite their Celtic connections Chris and Ray didn’t actually know each other until signing for Clyde.

But since then they have become friends and part of the incredible team spirit that has driven Clyde within touching distance of that long-awaited promotion.

Ray said: “I know it’s a cliche when people say ‘oh the spirit in this changing room’s great’ but in our changing room it genuinely is.”

Chris added: I think it’s just the chemistry between the boys and taking on board what Danny and the staff are all saying.

“The ambition round the club took a hold on the players and they are now all striving to get the club to where it should be.”

However no-one wants success more than the Clyde fans and both players are quick to ackowledge how important their backing has been.

Chris said: “When we came in I think we hadn’t quite realised just how much it really meant, especially to the Clyde fans. You hear that in the crowd, you see how keen they are to get the club back up.

“They’ve not been in the position they’ve wanted to be in so hopefully we can be the ones to take them to the next level.”

Ray agrees: “Even travelling up to Elgin the day that we got deducted the points we got beaten and they were still singing away.

“They might not think it does but that means a hell of a lot to us and they’re probably the reason we’ve won so many games late on, because they’re creating the spirit that we’ve got in the changing room.”